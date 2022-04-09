Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 85941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)
