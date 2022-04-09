Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 85941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

