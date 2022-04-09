Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.24.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

