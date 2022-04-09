Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.