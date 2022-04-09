Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,939 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ternium by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 117,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Ternium stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

