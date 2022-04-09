Avestar Capital LLC Invests $30,000 in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.09 on Friday. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

