AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AvidXchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.78.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 7.65 on Friday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 9.22.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

