Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading Up 3.5%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 36,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$136.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

