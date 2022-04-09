AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.