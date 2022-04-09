Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Buys 5,362 Shares

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,362 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).
Shares of LON BGUK opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.42) on Friday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.