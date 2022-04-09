Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $54.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE BALY opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.16. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard General L.P. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.