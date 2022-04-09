Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.71. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,439 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
