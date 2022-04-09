Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.71. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

