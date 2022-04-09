Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Announces $0.91 Annual Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.909 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Banco Santander-Chile has a payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
Shares of BSAC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 653,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 70,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
