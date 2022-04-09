Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $39.67. 40,972,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,284,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

