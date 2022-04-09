Bank of America Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $222.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.15.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
