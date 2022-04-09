Bank of America Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $222.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.15.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

