Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

