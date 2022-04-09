Barclays Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $220.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $254.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.61.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

