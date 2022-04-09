Barclays Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $220.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $254.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.61.
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
