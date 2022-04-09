Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 808408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

