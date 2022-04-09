Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.48

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 808408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after buying an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.