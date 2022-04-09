Barclays Raises Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 340.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from 300.00 to 340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.28.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.