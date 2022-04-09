Barclays Raises Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $11.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

KOS stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

