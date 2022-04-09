Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.56

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Several brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

