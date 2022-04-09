Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.33

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 53275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.29) to GBX 832 ($10.91) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.41) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.25.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.