Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 4,260,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,290. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.