Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.