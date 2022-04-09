Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.94. 58,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,808,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

