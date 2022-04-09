Bella Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.93 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

