BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.78. 2,045,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

