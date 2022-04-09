Berenberg Bank Lowers Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $28.30.
Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymetal International (POYYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.