Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Edward Jones cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $529,000.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495,032.27 and a 200 day moving average of $458,555.14.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 96,537,820 shares of company stock worth $5,013,633,847.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

