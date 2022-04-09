Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $529,000.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495,032.27 and a 200 day moving average of $458,555.14.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 96,537,820 shares of company stock worth $5,013,633,847.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.