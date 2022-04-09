Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.36. 3,967,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.