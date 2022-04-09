Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 94.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 180.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,124 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.