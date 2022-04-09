B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 986,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,781. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

