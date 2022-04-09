BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 3,001 ($39.36) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,647.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,279.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a market cap of £151.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

