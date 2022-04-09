BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Achieves $15.69 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.07591260 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.38 or 0.99756877 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

