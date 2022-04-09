BinaryX Market Capitalization Tops $234.70 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $234.70 million and approximately $111.45 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $116.02 or 0.00271630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 249.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00277566 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

