BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $180.82

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.82, but opened at $167.13. BioNTech shares last traded at $166.07, with a volume of 6,126 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

