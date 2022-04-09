Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Reaches $13.59 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and $507.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.