Bitstar Market Capitalization Tops $224,540.92 (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitstar has a market cap of $224,540.92 and $16.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitstar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

