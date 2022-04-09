BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $289,943.99 and $704.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00557222 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,339,567 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

