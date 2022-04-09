BitWhite Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,915.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $100,093.22 and $139,915.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

