Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $186.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

NYSE BX opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.27. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

