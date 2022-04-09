BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($72.69).

Shares of BNP opened at €47.85 ($52.58) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.75.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

