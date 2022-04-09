Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.92. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

