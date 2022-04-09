BOLT (BOLT) Price Down 7.2% This Week

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $202,669.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00106400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.