Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Cap of $76.56 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $76.56 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00267794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022380 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.00653506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.