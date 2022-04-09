Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

BOX opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

