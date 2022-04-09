BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($6.11).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.13) on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($404.93). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £369 ($483.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

