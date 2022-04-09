BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Issue $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.404 per share on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

