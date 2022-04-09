Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Douglas A. Pepper Purchases 175,169 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

