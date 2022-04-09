Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1.1%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.51 ($1.21). 100,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 578,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.23).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.16.
About Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.