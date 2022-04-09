Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1.1%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.51 ($1.21). 100,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 578,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.16.

Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

